Nearly 30 million worshippers benefited from volunteering services at Grand Mosque

Riyadh: Nearly 30 million worshippers have benefited from volunteering services at the Grand Mosque in Makkah since the inception of last Hijra year until the first quarter of the current year (1444H), the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

According to figures released by Saudi Arabia’s Social, Volunteering and Humanitarian Department, volunteers from 35 entities across 17 fields exerted a total of 1.2 million hours in serving around 30 million worshippers.

Volunteer services included serving breakfast to 5,915,193 worshippers, providing 366,500 umbrellas, and distributing 2,357,190 Zamzam water bottles.

In the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, 7,000 volunteers served pilgrims over the past eight months.

The 350,000 volunteering hours covered helping elderly pilgrims and people with disabilities, organizing pedestrian flow, providing specialized first aid and offering guidance on locations in several languages.