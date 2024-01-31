Saudi Arabia’s King Salman calls for rain prayers on Thursday

Riyadh: The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz has called for performing Istisqa (rain-seeking) prayer throughout the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Thursday, February 1.

A statement issued by the Saudi Royal Court on Tuesday, January 30, said that the performance of the prayers is sunnah (an action of the Prophet Mohammed) to bless the nation with rain and mercy.

The statement urged everyone to seek forgiveness and repentance from Allah, perform good deeds and charities, and pray for rain.

Taking to X, the ministry of Islamic affairs wrote, “In implementation of the supreme royal order to hold #Prayer_for_Rain next Thursday, 7/20/1445 AH, the Minister of Islamic Affairs, Sheikh #Dr_Abdullatif_Al_Alsheikh directs imams to hold it in mosques 15 minutes after sunrise.”

“His Excellency also directs imams and advocates to remind people of this great Sunnah and encourage its performance,” it added.