Saudi Arabia’s purple wonderland: Jacaranda trees dazzle in spring showers

Abha city of Saudi Arabia has transformed into a purple paradise. The heavy-branched Jacaranda trees, known for their vibrant purple flowers have bloomed, painting the city’s landscape with a stunning hue. The natural picture of Abha city has prompted visitors from across the region, eager to witness the beauty of spring blooms.

Jacaranda flower has become a popular attraction in Abha and tourists flock the city to witness this incredible spectacle. The city’s parks and streets are full of people admiring the beautiful blue spring flowers, taking photos and enjoying the festive atmosphere. The flowers also inspired local artists, who used the vibrant purple as a muse for their work.

