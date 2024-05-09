Dubai: Global Village sets new record with 10M visitors in season 28

Dubai’s popular family-friendly destination, Global Village, which closed its door on Wednesday, May 8, has welcomed 10 million guests during Season 28. This is the highest ever visitor number.

Fernando Eiroa, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Entertainment said, “As the curtains draw on another spectacular season, we are thrilled to celebrate the remarkable milestone of 10 million guests gracing Global Village with their presence.”

“This underscores Global Village’s positioning as a global cultural destination and reaffirms our commitment to driving economic growth and fostering cultural exchange. It is also a testament to the enduring allure of our multicultural haven and the unwavering dedication of our team.”

The season began on October 18, 2023, and offered a variety of exciting activities for its visitors.

This season featured over 90 cultures, 400 artists, 40,000 performances, 200+ rides, entertainment, and 3,500 shopping outlets, offering a diverse culinary and retail experience.

In April, the destination announced free entry for children under 12, and was extended until May 8.

According to Fernando, Global Village will soon be returning for Season 29 and it will be even more exciting

“As we embark on the journey towards Season 29, we eagerly anticipate unveiling even more thrilling experiences that will continue to captivate audiences from around the globe,” he said.