Abu Dhabi: Big Ticket draw resumes operations

Abu Dhabi: The largest and longest-running raffle draw in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, Abu Dhabi’s Big Ticket on Thursday, May 9, announced the resumption of its operations after a temporary pause.

The next live draw has been scheduled for Monday, June 3.

Those who purchase raffle tickets during May automatically enter a weekly electronic draw, which will see four participants walk away with Dirham 10 million (Rs 22,73,66,497) every week.

Tickets can be purchased online at the Big Ticket website or by visiting the outlets at Zayed International Airport and Al Ain International Airport.

On April 1, Abu Dhabi’s Big Ticket announced a temporary pause to its operations in compliance with the new directives of the Gaming Regulatory Authority in the UAE.

“During this pause, we extend our heartfelt appreciation for your unwavering support. Big Ticket remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of transparency, responsibility, and integrity in all our prizes. Rest assured, all previously won prizes are securely protected and guaranteed.”

Since January 1 this year, Mahzooz and Emirates Draw have paused operations in the UAE.