Abu Dhabi’s Big Ticket draw announces operations halt

The largest and longest-running raffle draw in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, Abu Dhabi’s Big Ticket has announced a temporary pause to its operations from Monday, April 1.

The move aligns with the latest directives from the UAE Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA), a federal body established in September 2023.

Big Ticket is the third major raffle draw operator to pause operations. Since January 1 this year, Mahzooz and Emirates Draw have paused operations in the UAE.

“Big Ticket is temporarily pausing its operations in compliance with the new directives of the Gaming Regulatory Authority in the UAE, effective April 1st, 2024,” the operator said in an Instagram post on Monday.

“During this pause, we extend our heartfelt appreciation for your unwavering support. Big Ticket remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of transparency,responsibility, and integrity in all our prizes. Rest assured, all previously won prizes are securely protected and guaranteed.”

“As we adhere to regulatory protocols, we will communicate updates through official channels in due course. We anticipate a prompt return to operations. For inquiries or assistance regarding the temporary pause, please contact our customer support team at help@bigticket.ae or by calling +971022019244. Thank you for your understanding and continued support. We look forward to welcoming you back soon!,” it added.

Big Ticket confirmed that its April 3 draw will proceed as scheduled, with all prizes being distributed to comply with gaming regulation requirements.