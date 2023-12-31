UAE’s Mahzooz draw announces temporary pause from Jan 1

Abu Dhabi: Mahzooz, the United Arab Emirates’ leading weekly draw, has announced a temporarily pause to its operation in compliance with gaming regulations.

The decision will be effective from Monday, January 1, 2024.

The pause is a result of an industry-wide mandate that aligns with the guidelines and directives of regulators.

Mahzooz look forward to resume mission of changing people’s lives soon.

“While we take this pause, we would like to express our gratitude for the incredible support you’ve shown us over the past three years. Mahzooz has always strived to uphold the highest standards of transparency, responsibility and integrity in gaming, and this pause is a testament to our commitment to these principles,” said the statement.

Mahzooz, launched in 2020, have generated 64 millionaires and distributed nearly 500 million dirham (Rs 11,33,31,61,280) to over 1.8 million winners, and in 2023, 33 millionaires were made through its raffles.

The last weekly draw date was held on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

How to participate in Mahzooz draw?

To participate in the draw, people have to buy a bottle of water for 35 dirham (Rs 786) and receive a ticket with it.

People can participate by registering at Mahzooz’s official website.