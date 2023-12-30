Watch: Pak expat wins Rs 33 cr in Emirates Draw; plans for Haj

A United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Pakistani expatriate won the grand prize of 15 million dirhams (Rs 33,98,61,528) in the latest Emirates Draw Easy6 game.

The winner, Mohammed Inam, bagged the cash prize after matching all six numbers in any order for the draw.

Inam, who hails from Islamabad in Pakistan, works as an auditor in a private firm based in Abu Dhabi.

He has been participating in the draw since 2021 after came across an advertisement on social media. Inam, after a long time of participation, can now able to materialised many of his plans.

Inam initially dismissed an Emirates Draw call as a prank but later realized it was true and he became a millionaire.

With the winning amount, Inam’s top priority is to fulfill his lifelong dream of undertaking Haj with his family.

He also intends to invest in the UAE’s real estate market and portion in charitable causes.

Know about Emirates Draw and how to participate

Emirates Draw is the UAE’s leading gaming operator providing entertainment, innovative gaming platforms, and products with a CSR-first approach to support individuals and society.

The organization has three fast-growing games, MEGA7, EASY6, and FAST5, which generate millions of dirhams weekly.

FAST5 is a weekly contest held every Saturday that offers participants the opportunity to win a life-changing grand prize of Dirhams 25,000 every month for 25 years.

Emirates Draw, also announced a staggering 200 million dirhams (Rs 4,53,70,11,070) grand prize up for grabs on New Year’s Eve, December 31.

People can participate in the Emirates Draw games by purchasing their tickets from the official website or the application available on both Android and Apple stores.