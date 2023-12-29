Kerala salesman wins Rs 2 crore in Abu Dhabi’s Big Ticket draw

Indian national from Kerala won a staggering one million dirhams (Rs 2,26,55,352) in the latest Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly draw.

The winner, Nalupurackal Keezhath Shamseer, bagged the prize after buying ticket number 027945 for the raffle draw number 259.

Shamseer, who works as a salesman, has purchased the tickets with two of his childhood friends after they saw a Big Ticket ad on social media.

He was inspired by the numerous Malayalis who have won Big Ticket.

Shamseer and his friends purchased the last ticket for 2023 after receiving a special offer via email, marking their fifth purchase of Big Tickets.

“We are very grateful to Big Ticket. This Dh1 million will help us stand on our feet financially. Finally, my dream will come true, and I will open my own business,” he told Big Ticket organisers.

With his cash portion, he intends to fulfil his long-cherished dream of starting his own business.

Those who purchase raffle tickets during December automatically enter a weekly electronic draw, which will see four participants walk away with 100,000 dirham (Rs 22,66,505) every week.

Throughout this month, anyone who purchase tickets for the upcoming live draw will have the chance to walk away with a guaranteed 20 million dirham on December 31.

Tickets can be purchased online at the Big Ticket website or by visiting the outlets at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain International Airport.