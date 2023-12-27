Want to end 2023 by winning a Rs 4.53 crore jackpot in Emirates Draw? Here’s how

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) leading operator, Emirates Draw, has announced a staggering 200 million dirhams (Rs 4,53,70,11,070) grand prize up for grabs on New Year’s Eve.

This is the biggest ever prize money offered in the UAE.

The grand prize is set to be awarded in Emirates Draw’s Mega 7 category on Sunday, December 31 at 9 pm UAE time.

To become the largest prize winner, participants must match all seven numbers in the draw.

Mohammad Alawadhi, Managing Partner at Emirates Draw said: “This cash prize is unlike anything seen before in the region, perfectly timed for the new year. We hope someone will kickstart 2024 on a high note by winning the Grand Prize this Sunday.”

Aged 18 and above can participate in the Emirates Draw games by purchasing their tickets from the official website or the application available on both Android and Apple stores.

The live draw can be accessed on Emirates Draw’s website and its social media platforms.