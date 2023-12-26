Saudi Arabia: Haj 2024 registrations for overseas pilgrims begin

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has announced the commencement of the registrations for the Haj pilgrimage 2024/1445 AH for overseas pilgrims.

Taking to X, on Monday, December 25, the Center for International Communication (CIC), under the Ministry of Media revealed that Muslim pilgrims from all over the world can now register along with their families for Haj 1445/2024 through the Nusuk Haj application under the Ministry of Haj and Umrah.”

Also Read Saudi Arabia: Over 12 towers being built in Mina for Haj pilgrims

The pilgrimage is open to individuals from various continents including Asia, Africa, Europe, North America, South America, and Oceania.

Registration for #Hajj 2024 has officially begun! Muslim pilgrims can now register along with their families for Hajj 1445 AH / 2024 AD through the @Hajj_nusuk platform. pic.twitter.com/TGH8RWA1CJ — CIC Saudi Arabia (@CICSaudi) December 25, 2023

The registration details can be found on the Nusuk website.

The issuance of visas will begin on March 1, 2024, and close on April 29, with pilgrims starting to arrive in the Kingdom on May 9, 2024.

The total number of pilgrims in Haj 2023 was over 1.8 million from over 150 countries, including more than 184,000 residents and citizens.

The 2023 Haj season was the first to witness the complete return of pilgrims since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of pilgrims during the 2022 Haj season reached 899,353, while the 2021 season was limited to the participation of only 60,000 from within the Kingdom. The 2020 season witnessed only about 10,000 from within Saudi Arabia, compared to about 2.5 million in 2019 from all over the world.