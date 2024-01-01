Emirates Draw announces temporary pause

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) leading operator, Emirates Draw, has announced a temporary pause to its operations from Monday, January 1.

The move aligns with the latest directives from the UAE Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA), a federal body established in September 2023.

“In compliance with the new directives from the UAE Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA), we are temporarily pausing our activities in the UAE starting January 1, 2024, to work on exciting upgrades,” Emirates Draw said in a statement late on Sunday, December 31.

“Our aim is to establish a well-regulated gaming environment in the UAE,” it added.

The last weekly draw was held on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Earlier on Sunday, Mahzooz also announced a temporary pause to its operation in compliance with gaming regulations, starting from January 1.

The start date for the resumption of draws is not set.

About Emirates Draw

Emirates Draw is the UAE’s leading gaming operator providing entertainment, innovative gaming platforms, and products with a CSR-first approach to support individuals and society.

The organization has three fast-growing games, MEGA7, EASY6, and FAST5, which generate millions of dirhams weekly.

Interested can participate in the Emirates Draw games by purchasing their tickets from the official website or the application available in both Android and Apple stores.