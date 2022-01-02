Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk region is covered in snow since New Year

Snowfall in areas of Saudi Arabia’s northwestern city of Tabuk has been witnessed since the start of this year. Snow began to fall in most locations and people have been going to Jebel Al Lawz.

According to various media reports, the harsh weather forced security personnel to restrict the road leading to the region after thousands of residents and visitors flocked to enjoy the view.

More snow is anticipated to fall on Jebel Al Lawz, as well as the mountain areas of Al Dhahr and Alqan, early Sunday, with temperatures falling below 0 degrees Celsius.

#Snow Tabuk weather, if you plan today to visit Tabuk cancel your plan . It is expected that the roads will be closed due to traffic congestion ! pic.twitter.com/MUbben7ijk — Farhan (@wolvestravelers) January 1, 2022

The Saudi Civil Defence warned tourists and residents of Tabuk to be cautious due to limited visibility and the likelihood of severe rain and thunder, which is anticipated in the next 24 hours.

Jebel Al Lawz is a mountain in Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk governorate, roughly 200 kilometres north of the city of Tabuk, near the Jordanian border.

Meanwhile, the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) in Saudi Arabia has predicted thunderstorms with showers and hail in Makkah, Al Bahah, Riyadh, Al Qassim, and other parts of the country.

Last year, snow-blanketed sections of the kingdom’s northern cities. The last time Saudi Arabia saw this much snow was in 2018 when residents and visitors enjoyed snow sports such as sleigh rides and snowball battles.