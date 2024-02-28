Saudi Arabia’s Tejoury opens regional hub in Dubai

Riyadh: Tejoury, a Saudi records management and digitalization company, recently launched a new regional hub in the Dubai Investments Park (DIP).

The new hub is a part of the company’s plan to expands its reach to serve government and private entities across the entire Middle East Region.

Tejoury expands regional footprint with 5000 square meters facility in Dubai, offering document management solutions for businesses in UAE and neighboring countries, ensuring security and efficiency.

In a statement, Dr Salman Alsudeary, Chairman of Tejoury, said, “We are pleased to extend our expertise in information asset management, data center solutions, warehousing, BPO, and digital transformation to the UAE. Our goal is to provide innovative solutions that redefine how organizations develop and manage their processes.”

“In our modern, digitally-oriented societies, we’re increasingly amassing substantial volumes of vital documentation. Tejoury tackles these challenges related to storing and safeguarding these documents, allowing customers to securely transfer their data to a single, protected location,” he added.

The company currently has 26 operational facilities and with plans to open additional sites in the UAE.