Saudi Aramco signs 4-year partnership deal with FIFA

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s oil giant Aramco on Thursday, April 25, signed a four-year global partnership with professional football association FIFA, becoming a major worldwide partner in the energy category.

Aramco will receive sponsorship rights for multiple events including the FIFA World Cup 2026 and FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027. The agreement, which runs until the end of 2027.

“This partnership will assist FIFA to successfully deliver its flagship tournaments… enable us to provide enhanced support to our 211 FIFA member associations across the globe,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in the statement.

Through the partnership, Aramco and FIFA intend to leverage the power of football to create impactful social initiatives around the world.

“Through this partnership with FIFA, we aim to contribute to football development and harness the power of sport to make an impact around the globe,” said Amin Nasser, Aramco’s president and CEO.

Aramco plans to collaborate with FIFA to enhance innovation in global football event delivery, utilizing its expertise and technologies to provide innovative ways for fans to engage with FIFA’s events.