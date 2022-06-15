Saudi blacklists 25 people, entities for financing Houthi rebels

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Presidency of State Security in coordination with the US treasury department has blacklisted a total of 10 people and 15 entities for their involvement in facilitating the financial activities of the Iran-backed Houthi Militia.
The designated individuals are listed below:
- Chiranjeev Kumar Singh
- Abdo Abdullah Dael Ahmed
- Konstantinos Stavridis
- Said Ahmad Muhammad Al-Jamal
- Manoj Sabharwal
- Jami Ali Muhammed
- Hani Abd Al-Majid Muhammad Asad
- Abdi Nasir Ali Mahamud
- Talib Ali Husayn Al-Ahmed Al-Rawi
- Abdul Jalil Mallah
The designated entities are listed below:
- Aurum Ship Management FZC
- Peridot Shipping & Trading LLC
- JJO General Trading Gıda Sanayi Ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi
- Garanti Ihracat Ithalat Kuyumculuk Dis Ticaret Limited Sirketi
- Al-Foulk Trading Co LLC
- Al-Alamiyah Express Company for Exchange and Remittance
- Al-Hadha exchange Company
- Adoon General Trading LLC Gıda Sanayi Ve Ticaret Anonim
- Swaid and Sons for Exchange Co
- Adoon General Trading LLC
- Moaz Abdalla Dael for Import and Export
- Fani Oil Trading FZE
- Adoon General Trading FZE
- Triple Success MOI9167148 (vessel)
- Light Moon MOI9109550 (vessel)
According to Saudi Arabia’s Presidency of State Security, all funds and assets of the above listed will be frozen.
“Financial institutions, Designated Non-Financial Businesses, and Professions, and natural and legal persons are prohibited from engaging in any direct or indirect transactions with them, on behalf of them, or for their interests,” a presidency statement said.