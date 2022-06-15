Saudi blacklists 25 people, entities for financing Houthi rebels

All funds and assets of the 10 people and 15 entities will be frozen.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Bushra Khan  |   Published: 15th June 2022 3:30 pm IST
Saudi Arabia blacklists 25 people, entities for financing Houthi
Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Presidency of State Security in coordination with the US treasury department has blacklisted a total of 10 people and 15 entities for their involvement in facilitating the financial activities of the Iran-backed Houthi Militia.

The designated individuals are listed below:

  1. Chiranjeev Kumar Singh
  2. Abdo Abdullah Dael Ahmed
  3. Konstantinos Stavridis
  4. Said Ahmad Muhammad Al-Jamal
  5. Manoj Sabharwal
  6. Jami Ali Muhammed
  7. Hani Abd Al-Majid Muhammad Asad
  8. Abdi Nasir Ali Mahamud
  9. Talib Ali Husayn Al-Ahmed Al-Rawi
  10. Abdul Jalil Mallah

The designated entities are listed below:

MS Education Academy
  1. Aurum Ship Management FZC
  2. Peridot Shipping & Trading LLC
  3. JJO General Trading Gıda Sanayi Ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi
  4. Garanti Ihracat Ithalat Kuyumculuk Dis Ticaret Limited Sirketi
  5. Al-Foulk Trading Co LLC
  6. Al-Alamiyah Express Company for Exchange and Remittance
  7. Al-Hadha exchange Company
  8. Adoon General Trading LLC Gıda Sanayi Ve Ticaret Anonim
  9. Swaid and Sons for Exchange Co
  10. Adoon General Trading LLC
  11. Moaz Abdalla Dael for Import and Export
  12. Fani Oil Trading FZE
  13. Adoon General Trading FZE
  14. Triple Success MOI9167148 (vessel)
  15. Light Moon MOI9109550 (vessel)

According to Saudi Arabia’s Presidency of State Security, all funds and assets of the above listed will be frozen.

“Financial institutions, Designated Non-Financial Businesses, and Professions, and natural and legal persons are prohibited from engaging in any direct or indirect transactions with them, on behalf of them, or for their interests,” a presidency statement said.

