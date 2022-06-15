Saudi blacklists 25 people, entities for financing Houthi rebels

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Presidency of State Security in coordination with the US treasury department has blacklisted a total of 10 people and 15 entities for their involvement in facilitating the financial activities of the Iran-backed Houthi Militia.

The designated individuals are listed below:

Chiranjeev Kumar Singh Abdo Abdullah Dael Ahmed Konstantinos Stavridis Said Ahmad Muhammad Al-Jamal Manoj Sabharwal Jami Ali Muhammed Hani Abd Al-Majid Muhammad Asad Abdi Nasir Ali Mahamud Talib Ali Husayn Al-Ahmed Al-Rawi Abdul Jalil Mallah

The designated entities are listed below:

Aurum Ship Management FZC Peridot Shipping & Trading LLC JJO General Trading Gıda Sanayi Ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Garanti Ihracat Ithalat Kuyumculuk Dis Ticaret Limited Sirketi Al-Foulk Trading Co LLC Al-Alamiyah Express Company for Exchange and Remittance Al-Hadha exchange Company Adoon General Trading LLC Gıda Sanayi Ve Ticaret Anonim Swaid and Sons for Exchange Co Adoon General Trading LLC Moaz Abdalla Dael for Import and Export Fani Oil Trading FZE Adoon General Trading FZE Triple Success MOI9167148 (vessel) Light Moon MOI9109550 (vessel)

According to Saudi Arabia’s Presidency of State Security, all funds and assets of the above listed will be frozen.

“Financial institutions, Designated Non-Financial Businesses, and Professions, and natural and legal persons are prohibited from engaging in any direct or indirect transactions with them, on behalf of them, or for their interests,” a presidency statement said.