Saudi businessman buys Rs 21 cr ticket to see Ronaldo-Messi match

The match is scheduled to take place on Thursday in Riyadh, where Paris Saint-Germain will meet with a joint squad from Ronaldo's new Al-Nassr club and its Saudi rival Al-Hilal.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 18th January 2023 7:26 pm IST
Saudi businessman buys Rs 21 Cr ticket to see Ronaldo-Messi match
Saudi businessman Mushref Al-Ghamdi won the ticket. Photo: Twitter

Riyadh: A Saudi Arabian businessman is said to have bid Saudi Riyals 10 million (Rs 21,13,96,640) to see Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi face off in a friendly match in Riyadh on Thursday, January 19.

The head of the Saudi Entertainment Authority, Turki Al-Sheikh, announced, on Wednesday, that businessman Mushref Al-Ghamdi won the “beyond imagination” ticket for the Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal Stars match against the French club Paris Saint-Germain.

Also Read
Ticket bid to watch Ronaldo, Messi match in Saudi hits Rs 20 Cr

Al-Sheikh tweeted, “Congratulations. The highest bid in the charity ticket auction (above imagination) was presented by real estate businessman Mushref Al-Ghamdi, General Manager of Aqar 1 Company.”

The proceeds of the tickets will go to the Saudi charity “Ehsan” platform.

The international auction for the individual golden ticket for the Riyadh Season Cup match began on January 9 with an opening price of Saudi Riyals 1 million (Rs 2,17,29,029).

Full benefits of VIP Ronaldo vs Messi match tickets include

  • Opportunity to meet Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe
  • Attending the opening ceremony
  • VIP match seats alongside Turki Al-Sheikh
Also Read
After Ronaldo, is Lionel Messi heading Saudi? 2 clubs seek him
  • Gala lunch
  • Exclusive entrance to both teams’ matchday changing rooms
  • Trophy award access
  • Team photo with winning side

The match will be held at King Fahd International Stadium, led by the great coach Marcelo Gallardo, where Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr teams gathered in one shirt to face a global competitor, Paris Saint-Germain, under the management of Saudi refereeing staff.

Also Read
Ronaldo to face off against Messi in Riyadh; record rush for tickets

The match includes a number of stars, most notably the world champion in its latest edition, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Mbappe and Hakimi, to entertain the fans of the round, and to spend a distinguished time that combines sports and entertainment within the activities of the 2022 Riyadh season.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button