Saudi businessman buys Rs 21 cr ticket to see Ronaldo-Messi match

Riyadh: A Saudi Arabian businessman is said to have bid Saudi Riyals 10 million (Rs 21,13,96,640) to see Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi face off in a friendly match in Riyadh on Thursday, January 19.

The head of the Saudi Entertainment Authority, Turki Al-Sheikh, announced, on Wednesday, that businessman Mushref Al-Ghamdi won the “beyond imagination” ticket for the Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal Stars match against the French club Paris Saint-Germain.

Al-Sheikh tweeted, “Congratulations. The highest bid in the charity ticket auction (above imagination) was presented by real estate businessman Mushref Al-Ghamdi, General Manager of Aqar 1 Company.”

The proceeds of the tickets will go to the Saudi charity “Ehsan” platform.

The international auction for the individual golden ticket for the Riyadh Season Cup match began on January 9 with an opening price of Saudi Riyals 1 million (Rs 2,17,29,029).

Full benefits of VIP Ronaldo vs Messi match tickets include

Opportunity to meet Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe

Attending the opening ceremony

VIP match seats alongside Turki Al-Sheikh

Gala lunch

Exclusive entrance to both teams’ matchday changing rooms

Trophy award access

Team photo with winning side

The match will be held at King Fahd International Stadium, led by the great coach Marcelo Gallardo, where Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr teams gathered in one shirt to face a global competitor, Paris Saint-Germain, under the management of Saudi refereeing staff.

The match includes a number of stars, most notably the world champion in its latest edition, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Mbappe and Hakimi, to entertain the fans of the round, and to spend a distinguished time that combines sports and entertainment within the activities of the 2022 Riyadh season.