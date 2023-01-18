Saudi businessman buys Rs 21 cr ticket to see Ronaldo-Messi match

Riyadh: A Saudi Arabian businessman is said to have bid Saudi Riyals 10 million (Rs 21,13,96,640) to see Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi face off in a friendly match in Riyadh on Thursday, January 19.
The head of the Saudi Entertainment Authority, Turki Al-Sheikh, announced, on Wednesday, that businessman Mushref Al-Ghamdi won the “beyond imagination” ticket for the Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal Stars match against the French club Paris Saint-Germain.
Al-Sheikh tweeted, “Congratulations. The highest bid in the charity ticket auction (above imagination) was presented by real estate businessman Mushref Al-Ghamdi, General Manager of Aqar 1 Company.”
The proceeds of the tickets will go to the Saudi charity “Ehsan” platform.
The international auction for the individual golden ticket for the Riyadh Season Cup match began on January 9 with an opening price of Saudi Riyals 1 million (Rs 2,17,29,029).
Full benefits of VIP Ronaldo vs Messi match tickets include
- Opportunity to meet Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe
- Attending the opening ceremony
- VIP match seats alongside Turki Al-Sheikh
- Gala lunch
- Exclusive entrance to both teams’ matchday changing rooms
- Trophy award access
- Team photo with winning side
The match will be held at King Fahd International Stadium, led by the great coach Marcelo Gallardo, where Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr teams gathered in one shirt to face a global competitor, Paris Saint-Germain, under the management of Saudi refereeing staff.
The match includes a number of stars, most notably the world champion in its latest edition, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Mbappe and Hakimi, to entertain the fans of the round, and to spend a distinguished time that combines sports and entertainment within the activities of the 2022 Riyadh season.