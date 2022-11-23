Saudi condemns Houthi’s targeting of civilian facilities in Yemen

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Tuesday condemned the continued attacks of the Houthi group on economic facilities in Yemen, and called for stopping the supply of weapons, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

This came in a statement by the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the day after the Houthis targeted the Al-Dhaba oil port in Hadramout governorate, eastern Yemen, for the second time in a month.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry said, “We condemn the continued targeting of civilian and economic facilities by the terrorist Houthi militia in brotherly Yemen.”

It considered these attacks “confirm the group’s continuous approach to increasing the suffering of the brotherly Yemeni people and its permanent rejection of all international efforts and initiatives, while continuing to target civilian and economic facilities, supplies of global energy corridors, safety of navigation and international trade.”

The ministry called for “stopping the continued flow of weapons to the terrorist Houthi militia, preventing their export to the Yemeni interior, and ensuring that they do not violate United Nations resolutions.”

It is noteworthy that, on Monday, the Houthis targeted a tanker in the Al-Dhaba oil port, east of the city of Mukalla, in Hadramout Governorate, in the east of the country, again with a drone.

The attack came at a time when the United Nations is making efforts to extend a 6-month truce that ended on October 2, and the government and the Houthis are exchanging accusations of responsibility for the failure to extend it.

Yemen has been witnessing a war for 8 years between the forces loyal to the legitimate government, supported by an Arab military coalition led by neighboring Saudi Arabia, and the Houthis, who are supported by Iran and control governorates, including Sana’a, since September 2014.