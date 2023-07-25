Saudi convicts 23 expats in money laundering case

Sixteen of the accused were sentenced to 15 years in prison and slapped with a fine of 7 million Saudi Riyals each.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th July 2023 4:01 pm IST
Saudi convicts 23 expats in million riyals money laundering case
Photo: Bloomberg

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Monday, July 24, convicted 23 expatriates of Asian nationalities on charges of money laundering, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

BookMyMBBS

The Public Prosecution investigation revealed that they were found with over 4 million Saudi Riyals (1.07 million dollars) in cash, which they divided among themselves before attempting to leave the country via one of the Kingdom’s land borders.

Also Read
Extremists desecrate Quran again in Denmark’s Copenhagen

All the convicts are from South Asian countries and had obtained the money by illegal means.

MS Education Academy

Sixteen of the accused were sentenced to 15 years in prison and fined 7 million Saudi Riyals each. The money they tried to flee was confiscated.

The rest were sentenced to imprisonment ranging from 4 to 8 years. After serving their sentence, they will be deported from the kingdom.

In recent years, the kingdom has launched a wide campaign to combat money laundering, bribery, embezzlement, waste of public money and abuse of power.

The penalty for money laundering and corruption crimes is up to 20 years in prison and millions in fines, in addition to confiscating funds.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th July 2023 4:01 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button