Saudi Crown Prince calls Israel’s war on Gaza as ‘genocide’

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called Israel’s ongoing war on the Gaza Strip a “genocide,” making the first such announcement.

His statement came during the opening speech at the Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh, attended by over 50 leaders and representatives from Arab and Islamic countries on Monday, November 11.

“The Kingdom renews its condemnation and categorical rejection of the genocide committed by Israel against the brotherly Palestinian people,” Crown Prince said.

🚨#BREAKING: Footage has been released of Saudi’s Crown Prince MBS CONDEMNING the ongoing GENOCIDE in Gaza! pic.twitter.com/o1gV621OUu — The Saviour (@stairwayto3dom) November 11, 2024

He stressed the rejection of diminishing the role of the Palestinian Authority, affirming the continuation of efforts to establish an independent state.

In the context of the situation in Lebanon, Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that Saudi Arabia rejects the violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty, expressing his country’s condemnation of the Israeli operations in Lebanon and the rejection of threatening its security.

He said the international community must “immediately halt the Israeli actions against our brothers in Palestine and Lebanon”.

The Saudi Crown Prince condemned Israel’s ban on the work of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), and preventing relief organizations from providing aid in Gaza.

He urged the international community to prevent Israel from attacking Iran and to uphold Iran’s sovereignty.

Israel continues its devastating war on the Gaza since a Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, despite the UN Security Council’s call for an immediate cease-fire.

Since then, nearly 43,600 people, primarily women and children, have been killed and over 101,900 others have been injured.