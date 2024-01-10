Saudi Crown Prince, Canada’s Trudeau discuss regional developments over phone

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman (MBS) received a phone call from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday, January 9. The duo discussed relations between the Kingdom and Canada and means for their further development.

Additionally, they also discussed the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza – and the need to protect civilians and secure lasting peace for Israelis and Palestinians.

The leaders expressed their deep concerns with the ongoing dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

They emphasized the need for international humanitarian law, access to affected areas, and civilian protection, while also discussing regional security implications and de-escalation efforts.

I spoke with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman today. We discussed the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza – and the need to protect civilians and secure lasting peace for Israelis and Palestinians. More here: https://t.co/jFG4nOZRz7 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 9, 2024