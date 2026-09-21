Saudi Crown Prince launches CEER’s 1st electric vehicles, EXOBOT

Riyadh: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday, September 21, launched EXOBOT, the first electric vehicles from CEER, the Kingdom’s national automotive company, marking a key step in Saudi Arabia’s plans to develop its domestic automotive industry.

The EXOBOT sedan and SUV were unveiled as part of Saudi Arabia’s broader industrial diversification strategy under Saudi Vision 2030. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is also chairman of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), said the launch would support the development of a sustainable industrial ecosystem and strengthen the automotive sector’s contribution to economic growth.

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“The launch of CEER’s first vehicles represents another step forward in Saudi Arabia’s progression to build a sustainable and prosperous industrial ecosystem,” the Crown Prince said.

He added that the automotive sector would help attract investment, develop national talent and expand the private sector’s role, with the aim of positioning Saudi Arabia as a regional and global hub for the industry.

Seven CEER models planned

EXOBOT comprises sedan and SUV models and is the first release in a planned portfolio of seven vehicles that CEER expects to launch over the next five years.

The lineup will include midsize and compact vehicles with different propulsion systems designed to meet a range of customer requirements. The vehicles will be manufactured at the CEER Manufacturing Complex in King Abdullah Economic City, within the King Salman Automotive Cluster.

HRH the Crown Prince commented on the launch of the first models by Saudi automotive company #CEER. pic.twitter.com/YHBV18EElm — Public Investment Fund (@PIF_en) September 21, 2026

The facility is described as the largest automotive production complex in the Middle East and among the world’s most technologically advanced automotive manufacturing facilities.

The EXOBOT models were designed and engineered in Saudi Arabia. Their styling draws inspiration from the Kingdom’s landscape and culture while reflecting its national vision. The vehicles have been developed to meet international standards, according to PIF.

CEER’s expected economic impact

CEER is projected to contribute more than SAR 30 billion (USD 8 billion) to Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product by 2034.

The company is also expected to improve the Kingdom’s trade balance by more than SAR 80 billion (USD 21 billion) and create direct and indirect jobs.

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PIF launched CEER in 2022 as Saudi Arabia’s first automotive brand. The company was established to support the development of a domestic industrial ecosystem, attract investment and create opportunities for private-sector businesses as part of the Kingdom’s economic diversification programme.

Hyundai Transys partnership

CEER has also established partnerships with international automotive companies as it develops its vehicle range.

In June 2024, the Saudi company signed an SAR 8.2 billion (USD 2.18 billion) agreement with South Korea’s Hyundai Transys to supply integrated electric vehicle drive systems. The systems combine a motor, inverter and reduction gear in a single unit, with the technology designed to reduce size and weight while improving power efficiency.

The agreement was set to cover supplies for CEER vehicles over 10 years from 2027, including its planned sedan and SUV models.