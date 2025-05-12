Saudi Crown Prince launches ‘HUMAIN’, a PIF-owned AI company

Riyadh: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced on Monday, May 12, the launch of ‘HUMAIN,’ a new artificial intelligence (AI) company owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

HUMAIN will function as a unified AI entity, investing across the entire AI value chain.

Also Read Saudi Arabia offers grace period for runaway domestic workers to correct status

The company will provide a comprehensive suite of services and solutions, including advanced AI models, multimodal Arabic large language models (LLMs), next-generation data centres, cloud capabilities, and infrastructure to support AI deployment across various sectors.

Chaired by the Crown Prince, HUMAIN aims to enhance human potential and unlock new opportunities in the digital economy, serving both regional and international markets, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

HUMAIN, #aPIFcompany, will serve as a regional and global AI hub for strategic sectors, including energy, healthcare, manufacturing and financial services. pic.twitter.com/PC1KCoqkr5 — Public Investment Fund (@PIF_en) May 12, 2025

The company will also promote local innovation and the development of intellectual property, supporting the Kingdom’s national AI goals. This includes consolidating Saudi Arabia’s position as a global leader in advanced data and AI technologies, attracting investment, and drawing top talent from within the country and abroad.

PIF and its subsidiaries are actively contributing to the development of a robust AI ecosystem and fostering international partnerships. These efforts leverage Saudi Arabia’s strategic location at the crossroads of three continents, its capacity to process vast volumes of data, its strong economic growth, and a young, tech-savvy population — all of which underpin advanced AI research and innovation.

PIF’s strategy for AI and the digital economy supports Saudi Arabia’s ambition to become a globally competitive hub, driving innovation and capacity-building. The Global AI Index, published in 2024, ranked Saudi Arabia as the world leader in government AI strategy.