Saudi Crown Prince launches ‘HUMAIN’, a PIF-owned AI company

HUMAIN will function as a unified AI entity, investing across the entire AI value chain.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 12th May 2025 8:29 pm IST
HUMAIN is backed by the Public Investment Fund (PIF)
HUMAIN is backed by the Public Investment Fund (PIF)

Riyadh: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced on Monday, May 12, the launch of ‘HUMAIN,’ a new artificial intelligence (AI) company owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

HUMAIN will function as a unified AI entity, investing across the entire AI value chain.

Also Read
Saudi Arabia offers grace period for runaway domestic workers to correct status

The company will provide a comprehensive suite of services and solutions, including advanced AI models, multimodal Arabic large language models (LLMs), next-generation data centres, cloud capabilities, and infrastructure to support AI deployment across various sectors.

MS Creative School

Chaired by the Crown Prince, HUMAIN aims to enhance human potential and unlock new opportunities in the digital economy, serving both regional and international markets, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The company will also promote local innovation and the development of intellectual property, supporting the Kingdom’s national AI goals. This includes consolidating Saudi Arabia’s position as a global leader in advanced data and AI technologies, attracting investment, and drawing top talent from within the country and abroad.

PIF and its subsidiaries are actively contributing to the development of a robust AI ecosystem and fostering international partnerships. These efforts leverage Saudi Arabia’s strategic location at the crossroads of three continents, its capacity to process vast volumes of data, its strong economic growth, and a young, tech-savvy population — all of which underpin advanced AI research and innovation.

St Josephs
Germanten Hospital

PIF’s strategy for AI and the digital economy supports Saudi Arabia’s ambition to become a globally competitive hub, driving innovation and capacity-building. The Global AI Index, published in 2024, ranked Saudi Arabia as the world leader in government AI strategy.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 12th May 2025 8:29 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button