Saudi Arabia offers grace period for runaway domestic workers to correct status

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has announced a six-month grace period for correcting the status of domestic workers who are reported absent from work (huroob), effective from Sunday, May 11.

The grace period, announced by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (HRSD), will apply only to workers who were reported absent before the date of this announcement.

This move is part of broader efforts to regulate the labour market, enhance oversight, and safeguard the rights of both workers and employers.

#وزارة_الموارد_البشرية_والتنمية_الاجتماعية تعلن بدء الفترة التصحيحة لأوضاع العمالة المساندة (العمالة المنزلية) المتغيبة عن العمل.



🔗|| للمزيد: https://t.co/gSF4x9sP98 pic.twitter.com/DaaeGX7wwa — وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية (@HRSD_SA) May 11, 2025

The initiative offers domestic workers still residing in the Kingdom a legal opportunity to rejoin the labour system by transferring their sponsorship to a new employer via the official Musaned platform, following the necessary procedures.

The Ministry urged eligible workers and prospective employers to take advantage of the grace period, which ends in November 2025, warning that legal consequences will apply to those who fail to comply after the deadline.