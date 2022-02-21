Saudi crown prince likely to visit Pakistan in March

Islamabad: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman is likely to visit Pakistan in March, local media reported citing official sources.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are in talks to finalize the dates for the visit of the Saudi Crown Prince, which is likely to take place in March, The Express Tribune reported.

“Pakistan is keen that the Saudi crown prince attends the Pakistan Day parade as a guest of honour on March 23. The two sides were in touch with each other and barring an exception, it is likely the Saudi de facto ruler will visit Pakistan which would be his second visit in three years,” the media outlet reported citing sources.

During his last visit to Pakistan in February 2019, Prime Minister Imran Khan turned chauffeur for the Saudi crown prince as he drove him to his office from the airport.

The visit had come after Saudi Arabia had extended the financial bailout package to cash-starved Pakistan to stabilize its ailing economy after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) formed the government in August 2018.

The likely visit of the Saudi crown prince is followed by Imran Khan’s visit to Saudi Arabia in October last year.

The visit had led to another Saudi bailout package to the tune of USD 4.2 billion, USD 3 billion in cash support while the remaining oil facility was on deferred payment, the Pakistani newspaper reported.

Pakistan is also set to host the regular conference of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Foreign Ministers on March 22. It is expected that foreign ministers of OIC would also be invited to witness the Pakistan Day parade.