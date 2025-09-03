Saudi Crown Prince, Macron to lead two-state solution conference in New York

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and French president Emmanuel Macron held a phone call on Tuesday evening, September 2, to discuss the ongoing Gaza crisis, regional developments, and joint diplomatic efforts. The leaders confirmed plans to co-chair an international conference on the two-state solution in New York on Monday, September 22.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), both sides explored ways to enhance cooperation between the kingdom and France while reviewing the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza and developments in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Also Read Utrecht University becomes 1st in the West to boycott Israel over Gaza war

During the conversation, the Crown Prince reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s position, calling for an immediate ceasefire and a just, secure and comprehensive peace in the Middle East. He also condemned any measures undermining the two-state solution.

In a statement on X, Macron said he and the crown prince would co-chair the New York conference to “mobilise the broadest possible international support for the two-state solution,” describing it as “the only viable path” to fulfilling the legitimate aspirations of both Israelis and Palestinians.

Macron emphasised that achieving peace would require a permanent ceasefire, the release of hostages, large-scale humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza, and the deployment of a stabilisation mission. He also highlighted the need to disarm Hamas, reform and strengthen the Palestinian Authority, and rebuild the Gaza Strip.

I just spoke with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. Together, we will co-chair the Conference on the Two-State Solution in New York on September 22.



The American decision not to grant visas to Palestinian officials is unacceptable.… — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) September 2, 2025

Criticising Washington’s stance, Macron called the US decision to deny visas to Palestinian officials “unacceptable” and urged a reversal to ensure Palestinian representation at the conference under the host country agreement.

He further warned that “no military offensive, annexation attempt or forced displacement of populations will derail the momentum achieved with the crown prince,” noting that several international partners have already joined the initiative.

The high-level conference is expected to bring together world leaders and diplomats to chart a comprehensive roadmap for peace and security, amid rising global concerns over the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaa.