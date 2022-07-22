Saudi Crown Prince, Putin discuss bilateral relations

Riyadh: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation to review bilateral relations, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Putin made the call to the Saudi Crown Prince on Thursday, during which the two leaders discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties in various fields, the report was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

They also reviewed the most prominent regional and international issues as well as their respective efforts to ensure security and stability, according to the report.

The phone call came days after US President Joe Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia on July 15.

HRH Crown Prince Receives Phone Call from President of Russian Federation.https://t.co/ZpsioneWwb#SPAGOV pic.twitter.com/sPTS73Vrvt — SPAENG (@Spa_Eng) July 21, 2022

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)