Saudi draws 135M visitors for entertainment events till mid 2023

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA) has received 135 million visitors in events held in 120 cities since its inception until the first half of 2023.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the head of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Turki Alalsheikh, indicated that over 14,000 licences have also been issued for entertainment activities.

Over 4,500 facilities have been licensed to support recreational activities in various sectors, indicating progress towards Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

The GEA’s achievements in recent years were largely facilitated by the Kingdom’s wise leadership, he said.

In August, GEA announced that some 22.7 million visitors attended events in 120 cities in the first half of 2023.

Saudi Arabia is enhancing its entertainment industry by hosting concerts, cinema, theatrical shows, and competitions, attracting large audiences both domestically and internationally.