Saudi fast food chain AlBaik set to make its debut in Pakistan

AlBaik, a popular fast food chain from Saudi Arabia, is set to make its long-awaited debut in Pakistan.

The announcement comes as a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between officials of the Al Baik Food System Company and Gas & Oil Pakistan Limited (GO).

The signing ceremony was attended by high-ranking Saudi and Pakistani delegations under the patronage of Saudi Minister of Investment, Engineer Khalid Al-Falih, state-run APP reported on Friday, October 11.

The initiative aligns with Saudi Vision 2030’s goals to boost national expertise exports and expand global trade.

This MoU explores the possibility of forming a strategic partnership to establish and operate AlBaik restaurants in Pakistan, as part of the company’s expansion strategy.

On Thursday, October 10, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed 27 MoUs worth 2.2 billion dollars in various sectors.