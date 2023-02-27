Saudi grants Syrian boy’s wish to meet Cristiano Ronaldo

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has fulfilled the wish of an orphan Syrian boy by inviting him to watch his favorite football player Cristiano Ronaldo in action.

Ten-year-old Nabil Saeed, whose father was killed in the devastating earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria, expressed his desire to meet Ronaldo in a video clip that gained widespread sympathy on social media.

Turki Al Sheikh, the Chairman of the Kingdom’s General Entertainment Authority, shared the video on Twitter on February 16 inquiring about Saeed.

“My son, you and your mother are welcome. Who can help me reach him?” Al Sheikh asked.

Turki Al Sheikh, on Saturday, published a video showing the arrival of the Syrian boy with his mother and siblings.

“May God write the reward of his joy to my Lord, may God protect him and His Highness, our inspiring leader and godfather of the vision, may God protect him and the honorable Saudi people, today I am happy Thank God,” Turki Al-Sheikh tweeted.

Expressing joy, Nabil Saeed said, “Thank you, Counselor Turki Al-Sheikh, for this sweet invitation,” adding, “May God fulfill everything you wish for, O Lord, and I do not believe that I came to Saudi Arabia.”

At dawn on February 6, a double earthquake struck southern Turkey and northern Syria, with a magnitude of 7.7; causing an enormous number of human lives.