Saudi: Haramain train raises daily trips to 100 during Ramzan

Riyadh: Haramain High-Speed Railway has increased over 100 daily trips to transport pilgrims between Saudi Arabia’s Makkah and Madinah during the holy month of Ramzan, local media reported.

This comes to facilitate the flow of pilgrims and visitors in both directions between the two holy cities during the peak of the annual Umrah season.

Ramzan is usually the peak season for Umrah.

Also Read Saudi Arabia: Performing Umrah in Ramzan limited to once per pilgrim

According to Arabic daily Okaz, the railways department has made detailed arrangements to deal with the massive influx of Umrah pilgrims and visitors to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia via King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and Prince Muhammad International Airport in Madinah during the month of Ramzan.

Haramain express train connects the regions of Makkah and Madinah in only 120 minutes, passing through Jeddah and King Abdullah Economic City, with a length of 450 km, and capacity of 60 million passengers annually.

It is worth noting that the Haramain express train operates on electric power, and its speed reaches 300 km/h. It performs various trips between Makkah, Madinah, Jeddah and King Abdullah Economic City.

The train provides speed, safety and comfort for passengers, as each of the trains contains 417 seats distributed between two classes; Business and economic, as well as a cafeteria located in the fifth trailer.

It has operated more than 25,000 trips so far with an accuracy of 95 per cent achieved in the services provided by the railways.