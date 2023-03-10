Saudi: Huge increase in number of women in industrial sector

The number of female workers in the industrial sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia increased by 93 per cent between 2019 and 2022, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Between 2019 and 2022, 63,892 women are employed in the industrial sector from 33,000.

The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources stated that the largest percentage of Saudi female employees in the industrial sector is concentrated in the Riyadh region with 28,170 workers, then the Makkah region with 15,621 workers, and the Eastern region with 10,911 workers.

In addition, 2886 female workers work in the Qassim region, 2009 in Medina, 1465 in Asir, and 708 female workers in Jizan.

The ministry continues its efforts to improve the work environment and create quality jobs for male and female citizens through automation and reduce dependence on jobs with limited skills.

The ministry said that women working in the industrial sector have proven over the past years their competence and ability to participate in many tasks, in light of the support and empowerment they enjoy in accordance with the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, stressing that they are working to increase the active role of women in the sector.