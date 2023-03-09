Saudi Arabia approves hiring female drivers; 12 new professions added

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has permitted the hiring of female drivers as part of new professions allowed for recruitment designated for domestic labour.

The Kingdom’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) has approved hiring domestic labour services in 13 new professions available for recruitment via Musaned electronic platform.

The Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development said on Twitter that new jobs can be recruited through its online platform, Musaned, as part of efforts to develop the domestic labour sector and meet the needs of the country.

Among the new professions available to domestic workers are driver, personal care worker, home tailor, home manager, private tutor and home farmer.

13 new professions are:

Personal care worker

Home guard

Private tutor

Private tailor

House manager

Home farmer

Home traveller

Home coffee-maker

Home attendant

Private speech and hearing specialist

Personal assistant

Support worker

Private driver

تم إتاحة أكثر من 10 مهن جديدة متاحة للإستقدام تتناسب مع احتياجك، تعّرف عليها الآن: pic.twitter.com/ybIsBGmv0X — مساند | Musaned (@Musaned_DL) March 6, 2023

The number of domestic workers in Saudi Arabia reached 3.5 million in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of nearly 193,000 against the second quarter of 2022, Arabic daily Al Eqtisadiah reported.

About Musaned platform

As part of its efforts to regulate the labour market, the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources has created a Musaned platform to help clients learn about their rights and duties and related services including issuance of visas, employment applications and the contractual relationship between employers and workers.

The ministry has made the contracting process mandatory through Musaned, being the official recruitment platform in the Kingdom.