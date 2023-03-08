Who are the five women ambasaadors represent Saudi

In recent years, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has taken great steps to empower women and give them more opportunities. These efforts are part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s transformative Vision 2030 which aims to elevate the status of women in the kingdom and provide equal opportunities.

Saudi Arabia has so far chosen five Saudi women as ambassadors of the Kingdom to countries around the world.

Here are the five women who represent the Kingdom

Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud

Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan was sworn in as Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the United States in April 2019, becoming the kingdom’s first female ambassador.

The royal role model followed her father, Prince Bandar bin Sultan, who was also Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the United States from 1983 to 2005.

Previously, she held the position of Deputy Planning and Development at the Saudi General Sports Authority and Vice President of the Authority for Women’s Affairs.

She also served as president of the Mass Participation Federation and was the first woman to lead a multi-sports federation in the Kingdom.

Amal Yahya al-Moallimi

In 2020, Amal Yahya al-Moallimi was appointed Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Norway, making her the kingdom’s second female ambassador.

Al-Moallimi holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Princess Noura Bint Abdulrahman University and a graduate degree in Mass Communication and Media from the University of Denver in the United States.

In 2019, she held the position of Director General of International Organizations and Cooperation at the Saudi Arabian Human Rights Commission, and before that, she was the Assistant Secretary General at the King Abdulaziz National Dialogue Center of Saudi Arabia.

Inas bint Ahmed Al-Shahwan

Inas al-Shahwan was sworn in as Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Sweden and Iceland in April 2021. She is the third Saudi woman to be officially appointed to represent the Kingdom.

Al-Shahwan holds a master’s degree in international relations from an Australian university, as well as a degree in the Emerging Leadership Program from Harvard University.

In 2007, Al-Shahwan joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, making her the first woman to become an ambassador in the diplomatic service. He has also held several positions in this ministry, including political adviser to the deputy minister of foreign affairs.

She was also the first woman to hold the position of department manager in the deputy political and economic affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Nisreen al-Shibel

Nasreen bint Hamad Al-Sheibel was appointed as Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Finland on January 3 at al-Yamamah Palace. She swore an oath in front of King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

Haifa al-Jadea

On January 3 Haifa al-Jadea was appointed as the Ambassador and Head of the Royal Delegation to the European Union and the European Atomic Energy Community (EAEC).

Al-Jadah holds a master’s degree in conflict resolution and negotiation from Columbia University and a master’s degree in international relations from Syracuse University, as well as a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Syracuse University.

She is one of the eight members of the Saudi Media and Research Group (SRMG) executive team and was the CEO of SRMG Think.

She was also the representative of the Kingdom in the United Nations Security Council and supervised the General Department of International Relations in the Ministry of Tourism of Saudi Arabia.