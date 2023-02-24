Saudi deaf women’s chess team participates in continental tournament

Riyadh: A Saudi women’s chess team with hearing disabilities is participating for the first time in the major continental tournament, local media reported.

The first Asia-Pacific Deaf Sprint and Blitz Championship for Women 2023 tournament, being held in the Jordanian capital Amman until February 28, is organized by the Jordanian Deaf Sports Federation and the Asia Pacific Deaf Sports Confederation.

100 male and female players representing more than 20 countries are competing for the title.

Also Read Saudi: 279 female recruits graduate from passports institute

Arabic daily Al-Watan quoted the head of the mission and a member of the board of directors of the Saudi Federation for Deaf Sports, Faiza Netto, as saying, “the Saudi Imkan team will participate in the tournament with four players, who have been trained over the past months by a professional coach.”

She also mentioned that “the team’s players were officially registered with the Saudi Federation for Deaf Sports, and they participated in several official events and local championships, and this is the first international participation for the team.”