First batch of Saudi businesswomen graduates

WIn (Women Innovators) Fellowship program celebrated the graduation of the first batch of Saudi businesswomen at Georgetown University in the United States, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The ceremony was held in the presence of Crown Prince Musab bin Muhammad bin Farhan on behalf of the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud.

The program is part of the Atlantic Council’s Middle East Empowerment Initiative in collaboration with Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business with support from the US Embassy in Riyadh, UPS, PepsiCo, and the Women in Business Committee of the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia.

Atlantic Council’s Middle East took to Twitter and wrote, “The WIn fellowship celebrated the graduation of its inaugural cohort today. These Saudi fellows’ inspiring journeys are testimonies of women’s true potential in the MENA region.”

The first batch included Rawan Al-Kharboush who is a CEO of a biotechnology company, Renad Al-Jifri who is also a CEO of a company that specializes in creating job opportunities for people with disabilities in the healthcare industry, and Sarah Bin Laden who is an entrepreneur and data analytics specialist.

The program lasted for a year. Participants enhanced their expertise, increased their practical knowledge, and developed their relationships between individuals and commercial relations between the United States and Saudi Arabia. It will help them expand their business locally, regionally, and globally.