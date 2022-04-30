Saudi: In his first visit as Pakistan’s PM, Shehbaz Sharif meets Crown Prince

Riyadh: Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday met Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman at the Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

An official reception ceremony was held for the Pakistani Prime Minister.

PM of Pakistan Mian Shahbaz Shareef meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman ۔#توہین_مسجد_نبوی_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/msEw4lw80g — Mujtaba Razzaqi (@MUJTABARAZZAQI) April 29, 2022

During the meeting, they reviewed the fraternal and historical relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. They also discussed the prospects of bilateral cooperation and promising opportunities for its development in various fields.

The two sides also reviewed all regional and international matters and discussed a number of issues of common interest.

“PM Shehbaz Sharif met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The matters relating to expanding trade & business ties, increasing investment, & creating opportunities for Pakistan’s manpower came under discussion during the meeting,” the Pakistan PM’s office tweeted.

PM Shehbaz Sharif met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The matters relating to expanding trade & business ties, increasing investment, & creating opportunities for Pakistan's manpower came under discussion during the meeting. pic.twitter.com/nYf0eVxmCv — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) April 29, 2022

On the occasion, PM Shehbaz introduced the members of his delegation to Mohammed Bin Salman.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Tahir Ashrafi, and others accompanied the PM.

#PHOTOS: #Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif introduced the members of his delegation to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Saturday during his three-day visit to #SaudiArabia. || #PMShehbazInKSA #PakKSAVisit

–https://t.co/7evOoK1xx7 pic.twitter.com/P9Iqnyg06l — Arab News Pakistan (@arabnewspk) April 29, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday arrived in Saudi Arabia for his three-day visit on the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

Today I am embarking on a visit to Saudi Arabia to renew & reaffirm our bonds of brotherhood & friendship. I will have wide-ranging discussions with Saudi leadership. KSA is one of our greatest friends & as Custodian of the Two Holy Places, has a special place in all our hearts. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 28, 2022

وزیر اعظم شہباز شریف آج دورے کے دوسرے روز مدینہ منورہ سے جدہ پہنچ گئے۔



گورنر مکہ خالد بن فیصل آل سعود اور سعودی عرب کے قومی سلامتی کے مشیر ڈاکٹر مسعد بن محمد العیبان نے ہوائی اڈے پر وزیر اعظم شہباز شریف کا استقبال کیا۔

🇵🇰🤝🇸🇦#PMShehbazInKSA #PakKSAVisit pic.twitter.com/imPSn7LoPe — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) April 29, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday performed Umrah in Makkah along with members of his delegation visiting the Kingdom. The doors of Kaaba were specially opened for the prime minister and his delegation.

وزیرِ اعظم شہباز شریف نے زیارتِ خاص کے بعد حجرِ اسود کو بوسہ دیا اور عمرہ ادا کیا. عمرہ ادائیگی کے بعد ملک و قوم اور مسلم اُمہ کی سلامتی اور پاکستان کی ترقی و خوشحالی کیلئے دعائیں کی گئیں.#PakKSAVisit #PMShehbazInKSA pic.twitter.com/FLxMLpTHRK — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) April 30, 2022

Earlier in the day, Shehbaz Sharif offered Friday prayers at Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah on the second day of his official visit to Saudi Arabia.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister prayed for the security, stability, and prosperity of Pakistan.