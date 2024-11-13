Saudi, Indian FMs discuss bilateral ties

New Delhi: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah on Wednesday, November 13, held talks with Indian counterpart Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in New Delhi.

They discussed bilateral relations, cooperation across various fields, and strategies for enhancing collaboration.

The two ministers also discussed regional and international issues of common interest and the efforts made in this regard, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Cooperation committee meeting

Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar led the second meeting of the Ministerial Committee on Political, Security, Cultural and Social Affairs, originating from the Strategic Partnership Council between the two countries.

The meeting discussed initiatives to improve cooperation in various fields, including political, consular, defense, military, judicial, security, social, and cultural sectors, as agreed upon in the meeting minutes.

Delighted to co-chair along with FM @FaisalbinFarhan of Saudi Arabia the 2nd Meeting of the Committee on Political, Security, Social and Cultural Cooperation #PSSC under our Strategic Partnership Council in Delhi today.



Held productive discussions on our multi-faceted bilateral… pic.twitter.com/sylAuGi17I — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 13, 2024

Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday, November 12, for a two-day visit aimed at further cementing bilateral ties.

India and Saudi Arabia are enhancing their relationship through initiatives in information technology, space sciences, research, education, and peaceful outer space use, making Saudi Arabia India’s fourth largest trading partner.