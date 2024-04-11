Saudi interior minister lauds security personnel for successful Umrah season

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, has praised the security personnel for their efforts during the Umrah season, Saudi Gazette reported.

This year witnessed a significant increase in the number of pilgrims, with millions of Muslims visiting the holy city of Makkah to perform the pilgrimage.

During a meeting with senior officials and leaders of the security sectors in Riyadh, Prince Abdulaziz emphasised the vital role that the wise leadership’s support and guidance play in the successful execution of the ministry’s plans, guaranteeing a safe and comfortable environment for Umrah performers and worshippers.

He further went on to say how important it is for government agencies to work together as well as how technology and artificial intelligence (AI) applications can improve security operations. Using a sophisticated approach, all worshippers were guaranteed protection and safety while crowd management was handled professionally and meticulously.

Prince Abdulaziz greeted the security officers on behalf of the leadership and expressed gratitude for their commitment to ensuring the safety and security of citizens, residents, and tourists throughout the Kingdom.