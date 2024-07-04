Saudi issues 1st license to clean building facades using drones

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has issued the first operational license for the use of drones in cleaning building facades

In a post on X, the GACA said that it takes a new step towards enabling the application of modern technologies in various fields to achieve the objectives of the Saudi aviation strategy.

This comes in support of the GACA’s efforts to keep pace with developments in the aviation sector and provide flexibility for investors to activate modern operational methods.

Drones are utilised for various tasks such as:

Supporting distress and rescue operations

Agricultural spraying and pollination