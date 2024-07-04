Saudi issues 1st license to clean building facades using drones

This is a significant advancement in facilitating the utilization of modern technologies.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th July 2024 11:14 am IST
Saudi issues 1st license to clean building facades using drones
Representative image (Photo: @David Grandmougin/Unsplash)

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has issued the first operational license for the use of drones in cleaning building facades

In a post on X, the GACA said that it takes a new step towards enabling the application of modern technologies in various fields to achieve the objectives of the Saudi aviation strategy.

Also Read
Donald Trump to build luxury tower in Saudi Arabia

This comes in support of the GACA’s efforts to keep pace with developments in the aviation sector and provide flexibility for investors to activate modern operational methods.

MS Education Academy

Drones are utilised for various tasks such as:

  • Supporting distress and rescue operations
  • Agricultural spraying and pollination
  • Other innovative uses

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th July 2024 11:14 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button