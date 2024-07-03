Donald Trump to build luxury tower in Saudi Arabia

Donald Trump’s Organisation has signed a deal with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s real estate developer, Dar Global, to build a luxury residential tower in Jeddah.

Targeting the luxury Saudi Arabian market and international investors, this development significantly advances Dar Global’s growth strategy of capitalising on opportunities across key cities in the Kingdom.

Dar Global is the international subsidiary of Saudi developer Dar Al Arkan.

#DarGlobal and The @Trump Organization announce Trump Tower Jeddah. We are excited to strengthen our relationship with The Trump Organization and expand our portfolio in Saudi Arabia’s real estate market. @EricTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr pic.twitter.com/78Ey1sZpPN — DarGlobal (@dar_global) July 1, 2024

“We are thrilled to expand our footprint in the Middle East and bring the Trump standard of luxury to the region through our long-standing relationship with Dar Global,” Eric Trump, the former president’s son and executive vice president of the Trump Organization, said in a statement on Monday, July 1.

“This collaboration embodies our shared vision of creating landmark developments that exude luxury, quality, and sophistication.”

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, said the new Jeddah development would “strengthen our ongoing relationship with The Trump Organization and expand our portfolio by delivering premium properties to redefine Saudi Arabia’s high-growth real estate market.”

In 2022, the Trump Organization partnered with Oman to construct luxury housing and a golf complex.

The Trump Organization has already earned at least 5 million dollars from an agreement for a project that is still ongoing and is set to be completed in 2028.