Saudi: Kaaba undergoes maintenance ahead of last ten days of Ramzan

Riyadh: Periodic maintenance of the holy Kaaba and the perfuming of its Kiswah was carried out on Monday ahead of the last ten days of Ramzan, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The periodic maintenance process was carried out with the participation of the Presidency of the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, Sheikh Dr Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais.

Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais said that the Saudi leadership is keen to take care of the holy Kaaba because of its Islamic importance.

He added that the Presidency uses the finest types of perfumes to fragrance the Kaaba and the finest types of silk to make its Kiswah.

The last ten days of the holy month begin on Tuesday and Muslims intensify their worship during this period in search of Laylat Al-Qadr, the holiest night in the Islamic calendar.

Laylat Al-Qadr marks the night on which the Quran was first revealed to the Prophet Muhammad and is believed to have occurred on one of the last ten nights of Ramzan, although the exact night is not clear.