Saudi: Khaif Mosque to receive pilgrims after two year hiatus

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance on Wednesday announced that the Khaif mosque in Mina is set to receive pilgrims for the first time since the outbreak of COVID-19.

The ministry said it has all arrangements in place to welcome pilgrims at the mosque. As part of the preparation the authority stressed on furnishing, cleaning, sanitisation, maintenance for the air conditioning system, lighting, readying more than 1,000 toilets, counters for Islamic awareness, fatwa cabinets, increasing the number of electronic monitors. A few companies have been entrusted with 24×7 maintenance of the mosque.

Al Khaif mosque

The Al Khaif mosque has been taken care of by Muslim leaders right from the Saudi era. Its largest expansion happened in 1407, presently, the mosque with an area of 23,500 square meters can accommodate 25,000 worshipers reported Saudi Press Agency.