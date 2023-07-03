Saudi King gifts 2 million copies of Quran to departing Haj pilgrims

Riyadh: As the annual Haj pilgrimage comes to an end, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has begun distributing two million copies of Quran to departing pilgrims.
The copies are gifts from King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance informed.
Public employees who served and volunteered during the Haj are also been presented with the Quran.
Copies of the Quran are available in various sizes. They have been printed in over 77 languages.
This distribution of the Quran initiative comes as part of the directives of the King. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is overseeing the process.