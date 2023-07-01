Haj pilgrims perform farewell Tawaf

Riyadh: The majority of Haj pilgrims on Friday performed Tawaf Al-Wida (farewell Tawaf) around the Holy Kaaba in Grand Mosque in Makkah as the annual pilgrimage nears its ending, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

This comes after pilgrims completed three days of Rami Al-Jamarat, the Stoning of the Devil, at the Jamarat complex in Mina.

After the Farewell Tawaf, a large number of pilgrims will choose to head to Madinah to pray in the Prophet’s Mosque and visit prominent Islamic landmarks.

The remaining pilgrims will spend two days in Mina where they stone the devil in three locations each day.

The pilgrimage was conducted smoothly without major incidents, except for heat-related circumstances as temperatures exceeded 40 degrees Celsius this week.

More than 8,200 cases of heat exhaustion have been recorded by the Ministry of Health.

On Friday, Saudi Arabia announced the success of the health plans for this year’s Haj season.

Minister of Health Fahd Al-Jalajel affirmed that the season is free of any outbreaks or threats to public health, attributing the success to the integration of all concerned government agencies and early preparation for the Haj season.

On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia announced that the total number of pilgrims this year has recorded more than 1.8 million pilgrims, including more than 184,000 from home, from more than 150 countries.

This year Haj season is the first pilgrimage to witness a full return of pilgrims since the COVID-19 pandemic.