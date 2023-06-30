Captivating photos of children in Haj 2023

Riyadh: Children of various ages may be seen taking part in this year’s Haj in Saudi Arabia, which saw a rise in pilgrimage to COVID-19 pre-pandemic levels.

Haj is not compulsory for minors and those who are financially and physically unable to perform it. However, many bring their children along to gain a deeper insight into Islamic history.

Also Read Haj in 1953: Rare and unseen photos of the pilgrimage

For parents, the pilgrimage is a unique experience to strengthen family bonds, cherish unforgettable memories and develop cohesion by performing rituals together.

The adorable photos of children participating in annual rituals are circulating on all social media platforms, captivating with their cuteness.

Here is a look