Saudi King Salman, Crown Prince receive letters from Iranian President Raisi

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received letters from Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday, September 14.

The letter was in regard to bilateral relations and ways to support and enhance them in various fields.

The letters were received on behalf of Minister of Foreign Affairs Faisal bin Farhan by his deputy Walid bin Abdul Karim Al-Khereij during a meeting with the ambassador of Iran to the Kingdom Ali Reza Enayati, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

On Tuesday, September 5, Enayati arrived to assume his duties as ambassador of the Iranian Republic to the Kingdom.

In addition, Abdullah bin Saud Al-Anazi handed over his credentials as Saudi ambassador to Iran to Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdullahian on Sunday, September 10.

The exchange of ambassadors comes after the two countries reached an agreement in March, with Chinese mediation, to restore diplomatic relations.

In recent months, the two parties exchanged visits at the level of foreign ministers as part of steps to restore relations.

Riyadh and Tehran cut ties in 2016 after Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran were attacked during protests against Riyadh’s execution of Shiite cleric Nimr al-Nimr.