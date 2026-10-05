Saudi-led coalition deploys 100 jets, hits 324 Houthi targets

Riyadh: The Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognised government said on Monday, October 5, that 100 fighter jets had taken part in the launch of “Operation Dawn of Yemen”, with 324 high-value targets destroyed since the operation began.

Coalition spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Maliki said in a post on X that the coalition was providing round-the-clock air support to Yemeni armed forces on the ground. He added that its air forces were securing the Bab Al-Mandab Strait and that operations against moving targets were continuing.

Also Read Houthis report 106 Saudi strikes as Yemen govt launches campaign

التحالف:



100 طائرة مقاتلة شاركت فجر اليوم في عملية "فجر اليمن". — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) October 5, 2026

The announcement came after Yemen launched “Operation Dawn of Yemen” against Houthi forces, with government forces advancing in several areas.

Taking to X, Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad Al-Alimi said the operation had begun to restore state institutions, liberate the capital Sana’a and end Houthi control. He said the campaign was being carried out by Yemen’s armed forces and other military formations with the support of allies.

With God’s help, the will of our people, the valor of our armed forces and all military formations, and the support of our brothers and friends, Yemen will move forward toward a new dawn of freedom, peace, and stability. — د/ رشاد محمد العليمي (@PresidentRashad) October 5, 2026

The Yemeni military separately said it had carried out 1,122 precision operations against Houthi positions, claiming that 1,747 members of the group had been neutralised.

Military spokesman Colonel Majid Abdullah Al-Nuzaili said the operations targeted artillery and rocket-launcher positions, defensive fortifications, supply routes, reinforcements and command-and-control centres.

The operations were reported across several fronts, including Saada, Al-Jawf, Taiz and areas along Yemen’s western coast.

Also Read Saudi Arabia plans Houthi offensive to retake Bab el-Mandeb

Yemeni government forces also reported advances around the strategic Bab Al-Mandab area. Al-Nuzaili said government forces had taken control of Dhubab and positions overlooking the strait, as well as Dhubab airport, while cutting the road linking Dhubab with Mokha.

The Bab Al-Mandab Strait remains a key focus of the operation because of its importance to international shipping between the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. The coalition said its air operations would continue to support Yemeni forces and protect the strategic waterway.