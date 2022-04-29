Saudi-led coalition to release 163 Houthi prisoners

Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 29th April 2022 4:02 pm IST
Riyadh: Saudi-led coalition, amidst a war in Yemen, has announced to release 163 Houthi prisoners, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Coalition spokesperson Turki Al Maliki on Thursday said that the move was part of the humanitarian initiatives implemented by Saudi Arabia, Xinhua news agency reported.

The coalition has started to take action to release the prisoners in coordination with the International Committee of Red Cross, the spokesperson added.

The warring sides of Yemen, in addition to the Saudi-led coalition, started a two-month ceasefire on April 2, as part of the ongoing efforts to resolve the Yemeni crisis, which has been going on since 2014.

