Saudi: Locals, foreigners can apply for Umrah permits via Eatmarna App

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that local and foreign pilgrims can issue special permits to perform Umrah through the government mobile application—Eatmarna.

Umrah trips for overseas Muslims are due to resume on the first day of Muharram, the first month in the lunar Islamic calendar expected to begin on July 30, according to astronomical calculations.

The ministry explained that, as of Thursday, July 14, it began receiving requests to issue visas for pilgrims coming from outside the Kingdom, provided that they can come to perform Umrah and visit the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, starting from Muharram 1.

The issuance of the Umrah visa through the Eatmarna application will be in accordance with an integrated system of health services and the measures approved by the concerned authorities to preserve the safety and health of pilgrims and visitors, within easy procedures that ensure the performance of Umrah rituals in ease and comfort.

The number of Umrah pilgrims increased compared to previous seasons as COVID-19 restrictions were greatly eased.

Nearly 900,000 pilgrims, mostly from outside Saudi Arabia, performed this year’s Haj season, which ended last week, after the kingdom eased restrictions against the COVID-19 pandemic that prompted authorities to limit rituals to local pilgrims for two years.